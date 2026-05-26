Stolen phone helps Bengaluru police crack Rs 98-lakh jewellery store burglary, 3 arrested

A stolen mobile phone and subsequent technical analysis proved to be the key breakthrough in cracking the Bagalagunte jewellery shop burglary case, which initially left the Bengaluru police with no leads due to the absence of CCTV coverage in the lane behind the shop, officers said.

The city police have arrested three accused in connection with the theft of silver articles worth Rs 98.39 lakh from a jewellery store on Hesaraghatta Main Road in Bagalagunte.

The case was reported on April 28 after the shop owner, a resident of Gokul 1st Stage, Yeshwanthpur, found that the rear wall of his shop had been broken into and around 70 kg of silver articles had been stolen. An adjoining ceramics shop was also targeted, with the accused stealing a laptop, mobile phone, DVR and other items.