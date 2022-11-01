JDS yatra stalled after flag off, Kumaraswamy says event deferred due to inclement weather

A series of events planned by the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) in Karnataka under the ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ hit a roadblock on the very first day despite being flagged off, forcing the party to reschedule it by a week. The yatra, planned ahead of the assembly election slated to be held in April 2023 to woo voters, had to be postponed because of the inclement weather, said party leader H D Kumaraswamy Tuesday.

A ‘rath yatra’, a massive convention and village stays by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy were a part of the ‘Pancharatna Yatra’. The event was flagged off by JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy Tuesday morning. “However, as the rain increased, we decided to defer the rath yatra, convention and village stay by a week,” Kumaraswamy said.

The yatra will start from Mulbagal in Kolar district next week as rainfall is expected to continue in the region for the next four to five days. “People had supported the event in a big way. Lakhs of people had arrived from Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts. However, it was difficult to conduct the programme due to the rains,” he said.

The new dates of the event will be announced in two days. JD(S) was expected to announce the first list of candidates and administer an oath of loyalty to the party leaders during the convention. “This will take place next week,” Kumaraswamy said.

JD(S) got some boost in the form of support from the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi). BRS MLA Rajendra Reddy, who represented Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, participated in the event.

Reddy announced that the Telangana chief minister, ministers and MLAs will campaign for JD(S) in the upcoming elections in Karnataka. “We completely back Kumaraswamy. In the coming election, we will work (for JD(S)) in constituencies of Karnataka which borders Telangana,” he said.