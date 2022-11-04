First-mover advantage lost, JD(S) looks to finally get poll yatra going

One of the fortes of the Janata Dal (Secular) ahead of next year’s Karnataka Assembly elections was to come out with a clear list of promises and programmes long before the elections appeared on the horizon. After it failed to begin a planned tour of its strongholds over the past year to publicise these promises, the party is looking to finally hit the road.

The JD(S) has promised a farm loan waiver for all farmers and the party’s leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has been travelling across the state to tell people about the promises. The move did not help the JD(S) win the 2018 elections but put it in a position to form a short-lived coalition with the Congress that saw Kumaraswamy become the CM. The JD(S) leader ordered a Rs 23,000-crore farm loan waiver when in power.

The party came up with its five-pronged plan, called the Pancharatna programme, for the Assembly polls a good 17 months earlier, in 2021. The pillars of the Pancharatna plan are the welfare of farmers, free and hi-tech education, hi-tech hospitals in villages, job-linked training for youths and women, and housing for all. After announcing the programme last year, Kumaraswamy said he would travel across the state to inform people about it and communicate his party’s plans.

“The central government had the responsibility of implementing many programmes in Karnataka but they have failed in implementing these policies in the state. After considering all things we have formulated a five-point programme for our party. It is called the Pancharatna programme. We are planning to reach out to all villages over the next 17 months to talk about it,” Kumaraswamy said last year.

He added, “It is my learning and experience that farm loan waivers are temporary in nature because the farmer will become indebted again. He has to borrow again to cultivate. We want to create a system where farmers do not suffer losses and end up in debt. For this, we have to create storage facilities and facilitate exports and concessions.”

A series of constraints — ranging from the health problems of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda to financial constraints and fears of its 32-odd MLAs deserting the ship — resulted in the Pancharatna communication plan failing to take off.

A scheduled launch on November 1 — despite a revival of 89-year-old Deve Gowda’s health, the backing of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and assurances of key leaders that they would not desert the party — was postponed on account of a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal causing incessant rain in south Karnataka, the JD(S) stronghold where the Pancharatna Rath Yatra was supposed to travel.

“The cyclonic storm is likely to last for around 10 days. We have decided to start the Pancharatna Rath Yatra once the cyclone storm passes,” said a source in the JD(S). The yatra is scheduled to traverse through the districts of Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Chikaballapur, Tumkur, and Hassan, which are considered to be the party’s strongholds, for a month.

One of the biggest boosts the JD(S) has received in recent weeks is the return of the public presence of Deve Gowda after a spell of illness. The former PM remains the patriarch of the large Vokkaliga community in south Karnataka and is considered key to the political fortunes of the JD(S).

JD(S) leaders fear that the party could disintegrate in Deve Gowda’s absence, especially on account of the Congress and the BJP’s eagerness to poach its leaders to overturn the primacy that the regional party enjoys in south Karnataka, and due to family infighting in the party.

Over the last few weeks, a determined but weakened Deve Gowda has made several public appearances to prove that he is still an active presence in state politics. On August 15, he walked out onto his balcony to plant the national flag. He later attended a JD(S) Janata Mitra event and the JD(S) national executive meeting in Bengaluru on October 28, where he was unanimously re-elected as the national president of the party. Deve Gowda has also been visiting temples and was present for the launch of the Pancharatna Yatra in Kolar this week.

“In the last 10 years, Kumaraswamy has tried a lot to save the party and has brought about a lot of programmes. I am confident that under the leadership of Kumaraswamy, a government will be formed. I am declaring that there is the grace of God and I will fight for some time for the issues of people, I will stand with Kumaraswamy. I know all that is happening to rescue the party,” Deve Gowda said at the Janata Mitra event.

The JD(S) also received a boost for the Pancharatna Yatra this week when the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (formerly, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi) MLA Rajendra Reddy represented Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and participated in the event. Reddy said the Telangana CM, ministers and MLAs would campaign for the JD(S) in the Karnataka Assembly elections. “We completely back Kumaraswamy. In the coming elections, we will work in constituencies of Karnataka which borders Telangana,” he said.

One of the plans formulated by the JD(S) to rebuild its base in Karnataka, apart from the Pancharatna promises, is to attract disgruntled leaders with a mass appeal from the ruling BJP and the Congress. JD(S) sources said several leaders from the BJP and the Congress who do not see a future for themselves in their parties had reached out to JD(S) leaders. JD(S) sources said former BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and a few former Congress leaders accommodated as ministers in the BJP government after switching sides in 2019 had opened talks with the party. Jarikholi was forced to quit as minister after being accused in an alleged case of rape. He is miffed at not being reinstated after being cleared of the charges by a police probe.

“There will be a lot of things happening, just wait and watch,” JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim said a few months ago while hinting at the possibility of the return of a few former party leaders.

The JD(S), which is also facing the danger of losing many leaders before the 2023 polls, has been able to arrest the impending exit of GT Deve Gowda, an influential Vokaliga leader in the Old Mysuru region who defeated the then CM Siddaramaiah of the Congress in 2018 in the Chamundeshwari constituency.

GT Deve Gowda was in talks with the Congress after briefly falling out with JD(S) leaders but following the intervention of H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy the veteran has decided to stay with the JD(S). He has reportedly been assured party tickets for both himself and his son for the 2023 polls.

The undivided Janata Dal held power in Karnataka between 1994-’99 when the party won 115 seats and Deve Gowda became the CM. Since the splintering of the Janata Dal, the JD(S) has managed to win only a maximum of 58 seats — in the 2004 polls — so far.

However, despite a sharp dip in its electoral fortunes over the years, the JD(S) has continued to remain a major player in Karnataka politics even though it manages to win only around 40 seats. Hung verdicts in the 2004 and 2018 state polls made the JD(S) the kingmaker in the state. In the 2004 polls, the JD(S) won 58 seats compared to the Congress’s 65 and the BJP’s 79 and in 2018 it won 38 seats as against the Congress’s 78 and the BJP’s 104 in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.