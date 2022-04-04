JD(S) Lingayat face and longtime MLC Basavaraj Horatti to join BJP

Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti confirmed his plan to join the BJP. He is likely to be the party candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers’ constituency.

Horatti, 72, elected as MLC seven successive times starting 1980, was seen as an important Lingayat face of the JD(S).

Horatti said, “I will join BJP before the elections to the MLC seat. The time has come to join BJP and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy too said he has no objections to my decision.”

Elections for the Teachers’ constituency are expected to be held in June or July this year. Horatti was also one of the JD(S)’ prominent faces from north Karnataka region and has served as state education minister in the past.

Horatti confirmed that he held talks with BJP national president JP Nadda and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa who invited him into the party.

Horatti entered the Karnataka Legislative Council in 1980 for the first time as an Independent and subsequently identified himself with the JD(S). He has completed 42 years as MLC.