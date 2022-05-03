JD(S) Lingayat face, MLC Basavaraj Horatti joins BJP during Amit Shah’s Bengaluru visit

Senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Karnataka Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru. He is likely to be the party candidate for the upcoming MLC polls from West Teachers’ constituency.

Elections for the teachers’ constituencies are expected to be held in June or July this year.

Horatti, 72, elected as MLC seven successive times starting 1980, was seen as an important Lingayat face of the JD(S). A prominent JD(S) face from north Karnataka region, he had served as state education minister in the past.

Horatti entered the Karnataka Legislative Council in 1980 for the first time as an Independent and subsequently identified himself with the JD(S). He has completed 42 years as MLC.

Horatti had announced his decision to join BJP earlier. “The time has come to join BJP and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy too said he has no objections to my decision,” he had said.