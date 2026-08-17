JD(S) leader grabs traffic cop by collar and ‘kicks’ him for stopping car in Bengaluru

JD(S) Karnataka general secretary Manjunath was arrested after allegedly assaulting a traffic constable while on duty in Hulimavu (Screengrab enhanced using AI).

The Bengaluru police have arrested Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka general secretary Manjunath alias Gottigere Manja for allegedly assaulting a traffic police constable while on duty in the city on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Hulimavu area, where traffic constable Arun M Badagowdar signalled Manjunath’s car to stop while controlling traffic. According to the police, an enraged Manjunath got out of his vehicle, grabbed the constable by his collar, and kicked him.

A video capturing the assault went viral on social media, drawing widespread public outrage. Following a complaint filed by Badagowdar, the Hulimavu police registered a case and arrested Manjunath from a local hotel on Sunday night. He was subsequently produced before a court.