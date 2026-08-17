JD(S) leader grabs traffic cop by collar and ‘kicks’ him for stopping car in Bengaluru

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The Bengaluru police have arrested Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka general secretary Manjunath alias Gottigere Manja for allegedly assaulting a traffic police constable while on duty in the city on Sunday.
The incident occurred in the Hulimavu area, where traffic constable Arun M Badagowdar signalled Manjunath’s car to stop while controlling traffic. According to the police, an enraged Manjunath got out of his vehicle, grabbed the constable by his collar, and kicked him.
A video capturing the assault went viral on social media, drawing widespread public outrage. Following a complaint filed by Badagowdar, the Hulimavu police registered a case and arrested Manjunath from a local hotel on Sunday night. He was subsequently produced before a court.
The Indian Express could not independently verify this video.
In a separate road rage incident reported on August 12, the KR Puram police registered a case against a law student and his associates for allegedly abusing and confronting traffic police personnel.
A viral video from the incident showed woman Sub Inspector Nayana D of the KR Puram traffic police station allegedly slapping Hemanth Reddy, a law student.
According to the complaint filed by SI Nayana, Hemanth Reddy and a car driver, Shreyas, were involved in a road rage argument that obstructed traffic. When Constable Manjunath tried to clear the blockage, the duo allegedly abused them verbally. When the woman officer intervened, Hemanth allegedly used vulgar language against her while his family members body-shamed her.
The K R Puram police booked Hemanth Reddy, Rahul, Harshith Reddy, Radhakrishna Reddy, and others under charges of assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman, voluntarily causing hurt, and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty.
The police have issued notices to the accused requiring them to appear for questioning.
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