BRS won’t field candidates for assembly election; will join hands with JD(S) for Lok Sabha polls: H D Kumaraswamy

Ruling out chances of Bharata Rashtra Samiti (BRS) fielding candidates in the upcoming legislative assembly election, leader of Janata Das (Secular) H D Kumaraswamy said his party and the BRS would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together.

“(K Chandrashekhar) Rao isn’t interested in fielding any candidate for the upcoming general assembly election. However, he has decided to back JD(S) candidates for the 2023 polls,” Kumaraswamy said, briefing reporters in the city. The Telangana CM will also campaign for JD(S) candidates ahead of the election next year, Kumaraswamy added.

“During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BRS will field candidates in constituencies of Karnataka that share borders with Telangana,” Kumaraswamy said.

The former chief minister of Karnataka was among the leaders who participated in the launch of BRS held at Hyderabad Wednesday, October 8.

He said that JD(S) would emulate the Telangana model and ensure free power supply to agricultural pump sets if voted to power in the next assembly election.