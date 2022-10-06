scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

BRS won’t field candidates for assembly election; will join hands with JD(S) for Lok Sabha polls: H D Kumaraswamy

“During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BRS will field candidates in constituencies of Karnataka that share borders with Telangana,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy said that JD(S) would emulate the Telangana model and ensure free power supply to agricultural pump sets if voted to power in the next assembly election. (File photo)

Ruling out chances of Bharata Rashtra Samiti (BRS) fielding candidates in the upcoming legislative assembly election, leader of Janata Das (Secular) H D Kumaraswamy said his party and the BRS would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election together.

“(K Chandrashekhar) Rao isn’t interested in fielding any candidate for the upcoming general assembly election. However, he has decided to back JD(S) candidates for the 2023 polls,” Kumaraswamy said, briefing reporters in the city. The Telangana CM will also campaign for JD(S) candidates ahead of the election next year, Kumaraswamy added.

“During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BRS will field candidates in constituencies of Karnataka that share borders with Telangana,” Kumaraswamy said.

The former chief minister of Karnataka was among the leaders who participated in the launch of BRS held at Hyderabad Wednesday, October 8.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
More from Bangalore

He said that JD(S) would emulate the Telangana model and ensure free power supply to agricultural pump sets if voted to power in the next assembly election.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 07:57:53 pm
Next Story

East Bengal look to overcome blues as normalcy returns to ISL

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement