Kumaraswamy signals end of senior legislator G T Devegowda’s JD(S) career

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Union minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy all but signalled on Sunday the end of senior JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda’s career in the regional party in Karnataka.
While Kumaraswamy was the chief guest at a JD(S) membership campaign event in Mysuru’s Chamundeshwari constituency, Devegowda, who has represented the segment three times, was not present.
Speaking at the event, Kumaraswamy said that people from the constituency had elected JD(S) legislators even when the party was suffering immense challenges.
“This constituency is a fortress of the JD(S). This is not due to one person. If we have won the constituency three consecutive times, it is not due to a person,” he said.
Devegowda has been at odds with the party leadership ever since he was denied the JD(S) legislature party leader position after Kumaraswamy’s election to the Lok Sabha in 2024 left the post vacant.
Though the five-time JD(S) legislator and former minister was considered the favourite for the post, the JD(S) surprised everyone by appointing C B Suresh Babu as its floor leader.
Devegowda’s son G D Harish Gowda, also a JD(S) MLA, was beside the Union minister during his address at the event.
Attempts to placate Devegowda by appointing him JD(S) core committee president had not borne fruit. Weeks ago, the JD(S) legislator sparred with former MLA Sa Ra Mahesh about the candidate from Chamundeshwari constituency for the upcoming elections.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram