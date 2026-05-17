Kumaraswamy signals end of senior legislator G T Devegowda’s JD(S) career

Union minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy all but signalled on Sunday the end of senior JD(S) MLA G T Devegowda’s career in the regional party in Karnataka.

While Kumaraswamy was the chief guest at a JD(S) membership campaign event in Mysuru’s Chamundeshwari constituency, Devegowda, who has represented the segment three times, was not present.

Speaking at the event, Kumaraswamy said that people from the constituency had elected JD(S) legislators even when the party was suffering immense challenges.

“This constituency is a fortress of the JD(S). This is not due to one person. If we have won the constituency three consecutive times, it is not due to a person,” he said.