JD(S) corporator Imran Pasha arrested for grand procession after recovering from Covid-19

JD(S) corporator Imran Pasha was arrested by Bengaluru Police for allegedly flouting lockdown guidelines in a containment zone after he participated in a welcome procession from a Covid-19 designated hospital till his residence in Padarayanapura. He was earlier booked for violating social distancing norms and refusing to get admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID19.

On Sunday afternoon, Pasha’s supporters showered him with flowers and burst fireworks after he was discharged from Victoria Hospital. The Padarayanapura ward corporator stood through his car’s sunroof to wave and greet them as they tailed his white Mercedes on two-wheelers. The procession led to traffic jams in and around Mysuru road.

WATCH: #Bengaluru Police arrested @JanataDal_S leader and Padarayanapura ward corporator Imran Pasha on charges of violating #COVID19 lockdown guidelines in a containment zone. Pasha took out a roadshow, following his discharge from Hospital. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/3Mz7W91jiw — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) June 7, 2020

The Bengaluru police reached his house and arrested Pasha and booked him under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Bengaluru City police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao also rushed to Padarayanapura and imposed prohibitory orders in the area, which comes under JJ Nagar police station limits, for five days and also deployed two platoons of KSRP in the area.

Bhaskar Rao said, “We have arrested Imran Pasha for violating the Disaster Management Act and we are investigating the incident.”

Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed supported the police action. “I am happy to hear that Imran Pasha has recovered. However I condemn the rally held by him. Action must be taken,” he tweeted.

Earlier, police had registered an FIR against Pasha after a video of him waving and greeting his followers while being shifted into an ambulance on May 29 has gone viral on social media.

According to FIR, the corporator’s followers assembled in large numbers while he was being taken to the hospital after testing Covid-19 positive. The police have booked the corporator and his followers, under sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) 271 (disobedience of quarantine rule) of the IPC and the provisions of the National Disaster Management Authority Act.

Padarayanapura ward is one of the containment zones in Bengaluru with 67 cases as of Sunday evening. It was in the news recently after violence broke out on April 20 in the area when a mob vandalised barricades put up by the police when civic body officials and health workers arrived to take primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 patients to quarantine centres.

At least 54 people were arrested by the police after the incident and out of them five were tested positive for Covid-19.

Other incidents of erring politicians

On June 2, Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu violated social distancing norms by holding a grand procession in Chitradurga district. Sriramulu was welcomed by his followers with a huge apple garland and flowers in a procession at Parashurampura in the district. In the video, the minister was seen waving at a large crowd and was not wearing a mask, which is compulsory in public places.

BJP MLA MP Renukacharya too ignored the social distancing norms on April 25 when he organised a meeting of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in Honnali, Davanagere District. Renukacharya was seen on stage while ASHA workers sat on the floor without following any social distancing norms.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Turuvekere constituency, Masale Jayaram, was spotted celebrating his birthday with 100 others in a government school in Tumakuru district amid the nationwide lockdown.

