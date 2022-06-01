With Rs 815 crore wealth, JD(S) candidate D Kupendra Reddy richest in Karnataka Rajya Sabha poll fray

A real estate businessman fielded by the Janata Dal (Secular) for the Rajya Sabha polls has emerged as the wealthiest candidate among six nominees who are in the fray for four available Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka. The JD(S) candidate D Kupendra Reddy, a land and IT park developer who was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 as an Independent candidate with the backing of the JD(S), has declared a total wealth of Rs 815 crore between him and his spouse.

Ahead of the 2014 Rajya Sabha polls, Reddy had declared wealth to the tune of Rs 462 crore.

Reddy is vying for the fourth seat from Karnataka along with the Congress’s Mansoor Ali Khan, an educationist and son of former Congress MP K Rahman Khan, and the BJP’s state treasurer and businessman Lahar Singh Siroya. The Congress and BJP candidates have declared wealth to the tune of Rs 57 crore and Rs 53 crore, respectively.

The two candidates in the fray who are guaranteed to be elected to the Rajya Sabha – BJP candidate and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Congress’s Jairam Ramesh – have declared the least amount of wealth. While Sitharaman has declared a total wealth of Rs 2.5 crore, Ramesh has declared wealth to the tune of Rs 4.5 crore. A Kannada film actor, S Jaggesh, who is the BJP’s second official candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll, has declared wealth of Rs 22 crore.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations is June 3 and the election is scheduled for June 10.