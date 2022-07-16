JDS announces support for Droupadi Murmu

THE JD(S) on Friday took a formal decision to support the candidature of the BJP’s Droupadi Murmu for the post of President. The decision was ratified at a virtual meeting of the party’s legislative members.

Announcing the decision, JD(S)’s deputy leader in the legislature Bandeppa Kashempur said, “When H D Deve Gowda was the Prime Minister he provided reservation for women which was a historic decision. The fact that a woman from a tribal community is going to be the President of India is a matter of great pride. This is in line with Deve Gowdaji’s wishes.”

“The decision is taken given her background and the community she represents. It is not about this party or that party. The support is for the candidate,” he said.

Kashempur said Murmu telephoned Deve Gowda and sought his support soon after she was nominated as the NDA candidate. “She also came to Bengaluru and met Deve Gowdaji and Kumaraswamy,” he said.