Bengaluru: BJP leader joins citizens’ chorus to save JB Kaval forest from being axed

Former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) councillor and BJP leader N R Ramesh has joined the citizens against the conversion of J B Kaval Reserve Forest into a park. In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Ramesh apprised him that destroying the forest, which is a home to wildlife animals, including deer and fox, would be disastrous.

Meanwhile, on October 24, Vijay Nishanth, the founder of NGO Project Vruksha, requested the CM to shelve the project.

“This is one of the last remaining green lungs of north Bengaluru. One cannot destroy a natural forest to create an artificial one by changing the existing biodiversity. This is against existing forest rules and the guidelines to establish tree parks. This ecological habitat is a dry deciduous forest having its unique flora and fauna,” he said.

Nishanth stated that the government can develop waste lands like Mavallipura into a tree park rather than disturbing the ecology of notified reserve forests.

Since a part of the reserve forest was already converted into a tree park in which the public is allowed, Nishanth asked the rationale behind creation of an artificial park by destroying the reserve forest area.

Based on news reports of the disappearance of the Jarakabande Kaval Lake, the Lokayukta Monday launched proceedings. The lake, spread over 5.89-acre area, has not only disappeared from the forest but also the revenue records. The waterbody is alleged to have been given to a private entity.

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, BBMP, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Yelahanka tahsildar will submit their reports on the issue within six weeks and the matter will be heard on December 6 by the Lokayukta.