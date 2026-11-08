Bengaluru slum residents face pension, ration, sanitation hurdles: Report

A report has highlighted several issues faced by people living in slums near Bengaluru’s Jayanagar, ranging from accessing entitlements like ration cards and pensions to securing essential services such as sanitation and law enforcement.
The report was compiled by the Alliance School of Law in collaboration with MAARGA, a Bengaluru NGO, based on five legal aid camps conducted in October.
The legal aid camps recorded that a large fraction of those who required aid were either widows or senior citizens. Specifically, underprivileged residents of localities like Ragiguda, Tilak Nagar, Corporation Colony, Arasu Colony, and Indira Gandhi Colony were facing trouble securing caste, death, and income certificates.
With regard to caste certificates, the report documented that many of the underprivileged residents had roots in Tamil Nadu, and thus faced issues in the application process. Widows faced issues including the cancellation of pensions and had to often shuttle between offices.
Sanitation is a major issue documented in these areas. For instance, in Arasu Colony, residents mostly rely on public toilets, but the facilities charge Rs 10 and close by 6 pm.
Professor Sivamanithan S of the Alliance School of Law said people raised drug abuse as well as issues relating to policing at a hearing on October 31. He said some residents complained that the police demand Rs 3,000-4,000 to settle minor conflicts after summoning those involved to the police station.
“The first barrier to justice is not the courtroom but the counter: a certificate refused without reason, a pension stopped without notice…. the burden falls most heavily on widows, the elderly, and families who migrated from another state,” the legal aid groups concluded in their report.
Further, they said many of the issues could be resolved without litigation, suggesting that the District Legal Services Authority facilitate coordination between government departments in this regard.