Bengaluru slum residents face pension, ration, sanitation hurdles: Report

A report has highlighted several issues faced by people living in slums near Bengaluru’s Jayanagar, ranging from accessing entitlements like ration cards and pensions to securing essential services such as sanitation and law enforcement.

The report was compiled by the Alliance School of Law in collaboration with MAARGA, a Bengaluru NGO, based on five legal aid camps conducted in October.

The legal aid camps recorded that a large fraction of those who required aid were either widows or senior citizens. Specifically, underprivileged residents of localities like Ragiguda, Tilak Nagar, Corporation Colony, Arasu Colony, and Indira Gandhi Colony were facing trouble securing caste, death, and income certificates.