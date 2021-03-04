Japanese man who stole Bengaluru ACP’s chair to ‘expose corrupt cops’ sent to detention centre

A 31-year-old Japan national, who stole a chair from the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), JC Nagar, in Bengaluru last Saturday to ensure action against police officers who, he claims, asked him to pay a bribe in connection with a 2019 case, has now been sent to a detention centre. From there, he will be deported to his country.

DCP North Dharmendra Kumar Meena confirmed to Indianexpress.com that Hirotoshi Tanaka has been sent to a detention centre in Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. “We submitted a report to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) saying that he was illegally staying in the country, did commit offences and had threatened to commit offences. After hearing us and also after listening to his version, the FRRO ordered that he be sent to the detention centre,” said Meena.

On Wednesday, Tanaka was summoned by the FRRO after the Bengaluru police filed a report seeking his deportation.

On Wednesday evening, Tanaka had told Indianexpress.com, through a text message “I’m in FRRO and they are trying to persuade me into departure.”

Tanaka, who came to Bengaluru to learn English in 2019, said he wanted the police to book him for stealing a chair and arrest him too since he wanted to stay in India to fight a case which is before the Karnataka Human Rights Commission. His visa expired on February 28.

Both FRRO and the police were asking Tanaka to leave India before February 28, but he demanded the police arrest him after he stole the chair, so he could stay back in India.

The Human Rights Commission had sought a report from the police about the allegations made by Tanaka. The police said they had sent him an email asking him to appear but he failed to do so.

According to Tanaka, after he joined the English coaching centre, the principal asked him to work for the centre’s promotion.

“He then brought up my salary. I didn’t expect a good salary, of course, but worked hard and with kindness. Then I sent him messages over six days, asking about my salary, but they were ignored. When I met him again, on November 13, 2019, I brought up the matter and we had a heated argument. I shouted at the principal and pushed him to which he said, ‘If you touch me again, you can’t stay in Bengaluru anymore’. I lost my temper and hit him hard,” Tanaka told indianexpress.com.

The owner of the centre approached the police against the Japanese student. Tanaka was summoned by the police and told to write an apology before being let off. “The police said they had set up a meeting with him at RT Nagar police station to settle the matter. However, as I waited for him, I was arrested all of a sudden. My mobile phone was confiscated and I was put behind bars,” Tanaka said.

On November 2, 2020, the case was quashed by the Karnataka high court, with the FRRO setting February 28 as the deadline for him to exit India. A Psychology graduate from Yaizu city in Shizuoka prefecture of Japan, Tanaka filed a complaint with the human rights commission last month.