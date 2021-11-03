Karnataka govt’s Janasevaka scheme is a ‘gimmick’, says Cong leader Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called the recently launched ‘Janasevaka’ initiative of the Karnataka government a “gimmick”.

“Supplying ration is the primary duty of the government. What the state government is doing is a drama, a gimmick,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had launched the scheme in the city on November 1.

“The BJP reduced the rice quantity allocated to each individual a month under the Anna Bhagya scheme from seven kilograms to five kilograms. They closed Indira Canteens, stopped Shoe Bhagya, Shala Bhagya, Krishi Bhagya and Vidyasiri scholarships. So, what are they giving to the public?” the former chief minister said.

Siddaramaiah, who is also the opposition party leader in the state assembly, said, “I had twice challenged Basavaraj Bommai in Hangal for a debate but he did not turn up. I challenge Bommai again to come to a common platform for a debate with me on the achievements of the government.”

Janasevaka is an initiative through which people can avail 56 government services at their doorstep, including the delivery of ration at subsidised rates, using a mobile application, among others.

Starting November 1, the initiative has been available in all 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru Urban district. Bommai had said that the Janasevaka services will be extended across the state by January 26 next year.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah demanded that the state government conduct the next assembly session at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, north Karnataka. He said “For the past three years, no session took place there. When I was chief minister, I used to hold a session there every year.”