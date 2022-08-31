scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Jamia Masjid hails SC order, Vishwa Sanatan Parishad targets Karnataka

In his reactions to the SC order, Maulana Maqsood Imran, Imam of Bengaluru city Jamia Masjid, told The Indian Express that they will abide by the Supreme Court verdict but will continue to fight for land ownership.

Police personnal deployed at the disputed Idgah ground in Bengaluru, Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

POLICE STEPPED up security at the Idgah ground in Bengaluru following the Supreme Court order to not allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations there.

More than 1,200 personnel were deputed in the usually buzzing ground, which is located in a sensitive area of the city, to prevent any untoward incident. All roads to the ground were barricaded as well. Rapid Action Force personnel also patrolled the area.

In his reactions to the SC order, Maulana Maqsood Imran, Imam of Bengaluru city Jamia Masjid, told The Indian Express that they will abide by the Supreme Court verdict but will continue to fight for land ownership.

Also Read |Supreme Court no to Ganesh puja at Bengaluru Idgah ground, HC allows it in Hubbali

“We welcome the order of the Supreme Court and will continue our fight for the ownership of the land. Besides offering prayers on Ramzan and Bakrid, let the ground be a public space for children to play or cows to graze. We are not with the opinion to allow other religious activity on the ground,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Vishwa Sanatan Parishad president S Bhaskaran said they will abide by the court order but expressed disappointment over state government’s “lack of interest”.

“I have taken information from the Wakf Board under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and it clearly says that the ground is not Wakf board property. An alternative land has also been given to Muslims. However, the BJP in Karnataka, ahead of the BBMP and Assembly elections, has not addressed the problem, and is engaged in petty politics.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Members of Vishwa Sanatan Parishad had held a protest and demanded that the state government celebrate Independence Day on the ground. For the first time, Independence Day was celebrated on the ground this year.

Advertisement

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Bengaluru city Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy, who had held a peace meeting, had informed them that both the parties – the Muslim and Hindu groups – needed to follow the court orders.

More from Bangalore

The Bengaluru urban district had received five applications to install Ganesh idols on the Idgah ground after it was announced as revenue department land.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 02:00:04 am
Next Story

Ranchi to Raipur resort: UPA MLAs fly to ‘safe haven’ to thwart BJP’s ‘poaching bid’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement