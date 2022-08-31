Jamia Masjid hails SC order, Vishwa Sanatan Parishad targets Karnataka

POLICE STEPPED up security at the Idgah ground in Bengaluru following the Supreme Court order to not allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations there.

More than 1,200 personnel were deputed in the usually buzzing ground, which is located in a sensitive area of the city, to prevent any untoward incident. All roads to the ground were barricaded as well. Rapid Action Force personnel also patrolled the area.

In his reactions to the SC order, Maulana Maqsood Imran, Imam of Bengaluru city Jamia Masjid, told The Indian Express that they will abide by the Supreme Court verdict but will continue to fight for land ownership.

“We welcome the order of the Supreme Court and will continue our fight for the ownership of the land. Besides offering prayers on Ramzan and Bakrid, let the ground be a public space for children to play or cows to graze. We are not with the opinion to allow other religious activity on the ground,” he said.

Vishwa Sanatan Parishad president S Bhaskaran said they will abide by the court order but expressed disappointment over state government’s “lack of interest”.

“I have taken information from the Wakf Board under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and it clearly says that the ground is not Wakf board property. An alternative land has also been given to Muslims. However, the BJP in Karnataka, ahead of the BBMP and Assembly elections, has not addressed the problem, and is engaged in petty politics.”

Members of Vishwa Sanatan Parishad had held a protest and demanded that the state government celebrate Independence Day on the ground. For the first time, Independence Day was celebrated on the ground this year.

Bengaluru city Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy, who had held a peace meeting, had informed them that both the parties – the Muslim and Hindu groups – needed to follow the court orders.

The Bengaluru urban district had received five applications to install Ganesh idols on the Idgah ground after it was announced as revenue department land.