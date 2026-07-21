77-year-old Jakkur flying school in Bengaluru gets nod to restart operations

he DGCA had not renewed its certificate for the 77-year-old pilot training institution, considered one of the oldest in the country, after the validity of the previous approval ended in December 2023. (Photo credit: Facebook)

The Government Flying Training School at Jakkur Aerodrome, near Bengaluru, is finally set to resume training operations for students after a gap of almost three years.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 16 issued the school a certificate of approval for five years, allowing it to offer its tenured programmes such as student pilot licence and private pilot licence, among others.

The DGCA had not renewed its certificate for the 77-year-old pilot training institution, considered one of the oldest in the country, after the validity of the previous approval ended in December 2023.

The Congress government under Siddaramaiah had mulled expanding the runway by three acres, before proposing to shift the flying school from Jakkur to Mysuru aerodrome. The move had attracted criticism from experts and heritage conservationists, who had contended that it was aimed at benefitting the real estate interests.