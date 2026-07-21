77-year-old Jakkur flying school in Bengaluru gets nod to restart operations

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The Government Flying Training School at Jakkur Aerodrome, near Bengaluru, is finally set to resume training operations for students after a gap of almost three years.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 16 issued the school a certificate of approval for five years, allowing it to offer its tenured programmes such as student pilot licence and private pilot licence, among others.
The DGCA had not renewed its certificate for the 77-year-old pilot training institution, considered one of the oldest in the country, after the validity of the previous approval ended in December 2023.
The Congress government under Siddaramaiah had mulled expanding the runway by three acres, before proposing to shift the flying school from Jakkur to Mysuru aerodrome. The move had attracted criticism from experts and heritage conservationists, who had contended that it was aimed at benefitting the real estate interests.
The government had said that shifting the school would benefit the construction of high-rise buildings. Currently, there are restrictions on the maximum height allowed for buildings near the school.
The institute was inaugurated in 1949 in the land gifted by Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar, the then Maharaja of Mysore. With the fresh certificate, the Government Flying Training School will be able to train candidates for student pilot licence, private pilot licences, commercial pilot licence, flight radio telephone operator licence, and single-engine and multi-engine instructor training licences.
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