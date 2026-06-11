IT payers, dead women receiving Gruha Lakshmi benefits: Karnataka to introduce biometric verification

A couple of weeks after admitting that Rs 100 crore allocated to the Gruha Lakshmi scheme had been misused, the Karnataka Government is all set to introduce Aadhaar-based biometric verification for beneficiaries.

The move comes after the Departments of Women and Child Development and Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens deleted the names of 4.3 lakh beneficiaries. The names were purged as many of the beneficiaries had died, and the rest were found ineligible for the Gruha Lakshmi monthly allowance as they earned enough to file Income Tax (I-T) returns.

A government official told The Indian Express that in some cases, women drawing Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh in salary claimed Rs 2,000 every month under the government scheme, which was mandated to help the poor.