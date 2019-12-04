IT, Excise Dept officials search residence of former Karnataka Speaker Koliwad

KB Koliwad’s residence in Ranebennur of Haveri district, Karnataka was searched by officials from the Income Tax and Excise Department. KB Koliwad’s residence in Ranebennur of Haveri district, Karnataka was searched by officials from the Income Tax and Excise Department.

Just a day ahead of the Karnataka bypoll, officials from the Income Tax and Excise Department searched the residence of former speaker and Congress candidate from Ranebennur assembly constituency K.B. Koliwad on Tuesday late night.

Haveri Excise chief Nagashayan said, “Following a complaint received to the control room about the hoarding of liquor and a cash of Rs 10 crore, we raided the place. We didn’t find anything.”

After the search operations, Koliwad’s supporters gathered in front of his residence and raised slogans against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, accusing the saffron party of misusing power against their political opponents.

The police was called in immediately to bring the situation under control. Reacting to the development, Koliwad said, “They (sleuths) came to our house but found nothing and returned empty-handed.” Talking to reporters, he said ever since the BJP came to power, it has been pursuing the politics of vendetta and many Congress leaders, such as P Chidambaram and D K Shivakumar, were at the receiving end.

Koliwad is a five-term member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and was elected Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in July 2016. He was the 20th speaker of the lower house.

