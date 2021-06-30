Issue of leadership change in Karnataka a closed chapter: BS Yediyurappa’s son

Karnataka BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra dismissed reports of a leadership change in the state, calling it a ‘closed chapter.’

“No one is talking about it anymore. It is a closed chapter now,” Vijayendra told reporters in Mysuru when asked about the demand of a section of BJP legislators to replace Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Vijayendra is the son of Yediyurappa.

“There is no need of raising the question of leadership change again since the national leaders, and state BJP president has said that Yediyurappa would continue in his position for the next two years and complete the term.”

He added that the party’s national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh, who had recently visited the state, also clarified on the issue of leadership change. Earlier this month, Singh had held a series of meetings with ministers, MLAs and party leaders to gauge their opinion on the subject.

When asked about reports of party leaders from the state visiting New Delhi and meeting the national leadership, Vijayendra said giving political colour to such visits was not ‘good’ as they may have gone for personal reasons.

Meanwhile, he targeted local Congress leaders for engaging in a fight about the party’s next chief ministerial candidate instead of addressing grievances of people suffering from the pandemic. There are reports of differences of opinion within the Congress about who should lead the party into the 2023 Assembly election — former CM Siddaramaiah or state party chief DK Shivakumar.