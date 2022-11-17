ISRO working closely with space sector startups in India: Chairperson S Somanath

Highlighting the contribution of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to the growth of startups working in the space sector, ISRO Chairperson S Somanath Thursday said preparations are underway for the launch of Vikram S — India’s first privately made rocket — from Sriharikota Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Friday.

Vikram S is a suborbital vehicle that has been developed by a private company Skyroot Aerospace.

Addressing a session, ‘R&D of India – Innovation for Global Impact’ at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022, Somanath said, “ISRO has signed MoUs with companies to work closely which include hand-holding in space technology and building processes from start to finish. 100 startups have registered with us and are working closely in various domains of the space sector.”

He added that a number of companies have the potential to become big players in the space sector and ISRO is facilitating them in building the desired technologies. Of the 100 startups registered with the organisation, at least 10 are working on developing satellites and rockets.

At the event, Somanath announced that Chandrayaan 3 mission will be in orbit in a few months, adding that ISRO is working closely with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in space technology.

He said, “Space tourism has picked up in the world with start-ups evincing interest in various applications which impact our day-to-day activities.”

Highlighting ISRO’s contribution to smart city projects across the country and smart manufacturing processes, Somanath said, “Some of the areas that ISRO is working on include bringing back satellite technology, propulsion systems used in engine manufacturing which have been successfully tested, green and hybrid propulsion system, nuclear propulsion, launch of small rockets with the use of additive technologies, energy storage systems, functional materials, carbon fibre technology, electronic devices, robotics, drone technologies, quantum technology used in encryption and disruptive technologies.”