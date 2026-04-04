Isro launches Mission MITRA: Gaganyatris to be tested for mental, physical, and crew operability strengths in the wilderness of Ladakh

Over the next week, four gaganyatris (astronauts) will undergo an intense battery of tests wherein their physical, physiological, and mental strengths will be assessed in the backdrop of extreme living conditions in Ladakh.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) Friday announced the launch of Mission MITRA (Mapping of Interoperable Traits and Response Assessment) to take place between April 2-9 in Leh. Results obtained from Mission MITRA will contribute towards designing and developing India’s manned Gaganyaan mission.

As part of this mission, four astronaut-designates – Shubhanshu Shukla, Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Ajit Krishnan, and Angad Pratap – will be tested for their physiological, psychological, and operational dynamics under the behavioural set of tests. In addition, they will be observed for their abilities to communicate, adapt, and handle stress, and their resilience to extreme conditions, Isro said.