There are challenges but all Gaganyaan-I activities progressing well, ISRO chief

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ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Wednesday said that all activities pertaining to the uncrewed Gaganyaan mission were progressing well.
In his presidential address at the inaugural session of the 2nd international conference on Smart Spacecraft Mission Operations, he said, “We are all meeting at this conference just before the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission (is launched). The Gaganyaan is no ordinary mission but an important space mission (for India). There will be three uncrewed missions before the actual crewed Gaganyaan mission. All activities of the first uncrewed mission are going on well. As it is the first of the Gaganyaan missions, there are challenges.”
According to a statement issued by the Department of Space, the first of the multiple Gaganyaan missions is scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2026.
Also present at the conference were A S Kiran Kumar and S Somanath, former ISRO chiefs, along with ISRO centre directors from across the country, students and space startup representatives.
On the advancement in technology in the space sector, M Sankaran, director, UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, said, “Missions now on will have both robotics and humans will be involved, which is a paradigm shift and adds a new dimension to the overall mission operations domain.”
Senior scientist Kiran Kumar noted that space was longer a state-centric activity.
“The world is rapidly changing and there are a large number of non-state parties involved in space activities. The process of operating space objects, too, has become more challenging. We must also address the relationship between state and private participants and engage with nations and bring-in synergy on how space is used for the benefit of humanity.”
Narayanan also touched upon the increasing needs for deploying AI and ML techniques alongside the development of cloud-based ground systems.
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