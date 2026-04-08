There are challenges but all Gaganyaan-I activities progressing well, ISRO chief

There will be three uncrewed missions before the actual crewed Gaganyaan mission.. (File Photo)

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Wednesday said that all activities pertaining to the uncrewed Gaganyaan mission were progressing well.

In his presidential address at the inaugural session of the 2nd international conference on Smart Spacecraft Mission Operations, he said, “We are all meeting at this conference just before the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission (is launched). The Gaganyaan is no ordinary mission but an important space mission (for India). There will be three uncrewed missions before the actual crewed Gaganyaan mission. All activities of the first uncrewed mission are going on well. As it is the first of the Gaganyaan missions, there are challenges.”