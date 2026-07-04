Isro Bengaluru gets another hoax bomb threat, day after first scare

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) headquarters in Bengaluru received another hoax bomb threat on Friday, a day after police traced the sender of a similar email to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.
According to the police, Isro officials received an email in Tamil on Friday morning claiming that a bomb had been planted at Antariksha Bhavan, the space agency’s headquarters on New BEL Road. The alert triggered an immediate evacuation of the premises, after which police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a comprehensive search.
After thoroughly checking the campus, security personnel found no explosives or suspicious objects, and the threat was declared a hoax.
The latest scare comes less than 24 hours after Isro received a similar bomb threat email on Thursday.
The Bengaluru Police said a case was registered at the Sanjaynagar Police Station based on a complaint filed by the administrative officer of Isro headquarters. A special investigation team was formed to identify and trace the sender of the threat email.
According to the police, the team used technical analysis and digital evidence to trace the email to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, where the individual responsible for sending the threat was identified and secured. The police said forensic examination confirmed that the electronic device used to transmit the bomb threat to the Isro headquarters in Bengaluru has been seized.
‘Accused mentally unstable’
“During the course of the investigation, it was found that the individual, identified as Nishath Tyagi, 36, a resident of Ghaziabad, is suffering from a mental illness. Further investigation is in progress,” Bengaluru Police said in the statement. According to police, the accused has been undergoing treatment for mental illness since 2008.
A senior Bengaluru police officer said, “We found that Tyagi had also been involved in sending similar hoax bomb threat emails to Air India and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Delhi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Isro, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). He had previously been questioned by the police there. Our team is currently questioning him in connection with Isro threat.”
Officials said every bomb threat is treated with utmost seriousness, and necessary security protocols were followed to ensure the safety of personnel and the premises.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram