Isro Bengaluru gets another hoax bomb threat, day after first scare

After checking the Isro campus, security personnel found no explosives or suspicious objects, and the threat was declared a hoax. (Photo Credit: Isro)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) headquarters in Bengaluru received another hoax bomb threat on Friday, a day after police traced the sender of a similar email to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Isro officials received an email in Tamil on Friday morning claiming that a bomb had been planted at Antariksha Bhavan, the space agency’s headquarters on New BEL Road. The alert triggered an immediate evacuation of the premises, after which police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a comprehensive search.

After thoroughly checking the campus, security personnel found no explosives or suspicious objects, and the threat was declared a hoax.