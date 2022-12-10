scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 10, 2022

Isolated heavy rain likely in Bengaluru tomorrow as IMD issues yellow alert

As the Karnataka capital recorded 12 mm rain on Saturday, most restaurants were not accepting online orders for food delivery; taxi services were also disrupted.

IMD predicts light-to-moderate rainfall in Bengaluru till December 13. (File)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru for Sunday. The Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar and Mysuru districts of Karnataka have also been issued yellow alerts for the same day.

In an evening bulletin, the IMD stated that Bengaluru received 12 mm of rainfall on Saturday. Rainfall occurred also at a few other places over south-interior Karnataka and at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and north-interior Karnataka.

The minimum temperature in Bengaluru was 16.8 degrees Celsius.

Because of the continuous downpour, most restaurants in the state capital were not accepting online orders for food delivery. Commuters were stranded as taxi drivers refused to ply.

In its weather forecast for Sunday, the IMD said, “Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Mandya, Ramanagara and Tumkur districts of south-interior Karnataka. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar and Mysore districts of south-interior Karnataka.”

Davanagere recorded Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature of 13.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, Rayalpadu in Kolar district received 30 mm of rainfall while Chintamani in Chikkaballapur recorded 20 mm and Malur in Kolar 10 mm.

“Depression (remnant of the cyclonic storm Mandous) weakened into a well-marked, low-pressure area over north-interior Tamil Nadu and (its) neighbourhood. It is very likely to move nearly west-southwestwards and weaken gradually further,” the IMD said.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 09:30:08 pm
Live Blog

