Friday, Sep 23, 2022

IS-linked suspects wanted to establish Caliphate in India: cops

The Karnataka police said they were on the lookout for the prime accused in the terror case registered in Shivamogga with alleged links to the banned IS.

The suspected Islamic State-inspired terrorists, who were arrested here earlier this week, wanted to establish a Caliphate and impose Sharia law in the country as they believed India has not yet achieved its freedom, police said Friday.

The accused has been identified as Shariq (24), a resident of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga. Two others — Maaz Muneer Ahmed (22) and Syed Yasin (21) — both engineering graduates, were nabbed earlier this week.

“They believe that just how IS operates and declares war against the non-believers/kafirs through jihad to uplift Islam, they too should carry out jihad against the kafirs and have stored material required to make explosives for the purpose,” said a police statement.

They said the accused had learned the concept of making bombs from videos and PDF files and used cryptocurrency to procure explosives required for the bomb. The two arrests were made this week following an investigation into a stabbing incident reported in Shivamogga city ahead of Independence Day. One Prem Singh was allegedly stabbed by the accused following a fracas over putting up a poster of Savarkar at Shivamogga’s Ameer Ahmed Circle.

Shariq and Maaz were arrested by the Mangaluru city police in December 2020 for painting a pro-terror graffiti on the wall of a building in the coastal city.

Shivamogga SP BM Laxmi Prasad said Yasin had met Maaz while studying pre-university college and Maaz then introduced Yasin to Shariq, who allegedly used to discuss “fundamental ideas and concepts of jihad”. Shariq used to send PDF files, audio and video files, and other links related to extremism, radicalisation, works of ISIS and other terror outfits through various encrypted messenger apps. The accused were found to be members of Telegram channels run by ISIS’s official media centre, according to the police.

“As an experiment, the accused had exploded a bomb they made at Kemmangundi on the banks of the Tunga and it was
successful,” a statement by the SP said.

The trio had also “stored explosives to perform jihad in the near future”. “In the days following Independence Day, the national flag was burnt near the spot where the experimental bomb was exploded,” the SP said.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 02:43:02 am
