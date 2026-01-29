‘Irreplaceable loss’: A comrade and voice of KSRTC union, Anantha Subbarao passes away

According to the union workers, he went to take a bath at his house at around 6 pm and returned complaining of chest pain.

Senior labour leader and the president of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers Federation, H V Anantha Subbarao, passed away following a heart attack at his residence Wednesday. He was 81.

A veteran communist leader, Subbarao, worked for the rights of the labour and working class for more than 50 years. He was the longest-serving general secretary of the Federation, who also opposed the privatisation of the Karnataka transport corporation and was involved in workers’ protests for their rights and salary revisions.

He had called for a Bengaluru Chalo strike on Thursday, demanding that the demands of KSRTC employees across the state be fulfilled. On Wednesday, he also held a meeting in the office.