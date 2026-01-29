‘Irreplaceable loss’: A comrade and voice of KSRTC union, Anantha Subbarao passes away

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the passing of H V Anantha Subbarao, calling him a beloved labour leader.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readJan 29, 2026 10:25 AM IST
According to the union workers, he went to take a bath at his house at around 6 pm and returned complaining of chest pain.According to the union workers, he went to take a bath at his house at around 6 pm and returned complaining of chest pain.
Make us preferred source on Google

Senior labour leader and the president of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Staff and Workers Federation, H V Anantha Subbarao, passed away following a heart attack at his residence Wednesday. He was 81.

A veteran communist leader, Subbarao, worked for the rights of the labour and working class for more than 50 years. He was the longest-serving general secretary of the Federation, who also opposed the privatisation of the Karnataka transport corporation and was involved in workers’ protests for their rights and salary revisions.

He had called for a Bengaluru Chalo strike on Thursday, demanding that the demands of KSRTC employees across the state be fulfilled. On Wednesday, he also held a meeting in the office.

According to the union workers, he went to take a bath at his house at around 6 pm and returned complaining of chest pain. Trade union leader Vijay Bhaskar and Subbarao’s granddaughter shifted him to the hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Born in Arkalgud of Hassan district, Subburao was a relative of prominent Karnataka CPI(M) leader S Suryanarayana Rao. A staunch left-leaning ideologue entered the union circles through the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in the 1960s.

Subburao rose through the ranks at the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and was its president until last year. Under his leadership, AITUC expanded to new areas of the workforce, such as scheme workers and the public transport. He led various industrial unions, including those of ITC and Mico Bosch.

KSRTC workers who faced any issue over their salaries and rights, they approached Subburao who was known as a tough negotiator with the government. “Any transport minister in all these decades or with other unions would take any decisions without consulting Subbarao,” said a leader who knew Subbarao.

Story continues below this ad

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences on the passing of Subbarao, calling him a “close associate”.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of H V Anantha Subbarao, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India and a beloved labour leader. Ananth Subbarao, the fighter who led numerous movements as a labour leader for a long four decades, was also a close associate of mine,” his X post loosely translated from Kannada read.

“His tireless fighting spirit and ideological commitment serve as an inspiration to all fighters. His departure represents an irreplaceable loss to society, and particularly to the working class. I pray that the departed soul attains eternal peace, and that his family finds the strength to bear this grief,” he added.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Jammu villagers answer call of duty, trek 15 km in snow to help stranded Armymen
On R-Day eve, Jammu villagers answered call of duty, helped over 20 stranded Armymen
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Air India Express pilot retires
'I think I’ve done it all': Air India Express pilot’s final flight goes viral as daughter narrates his 23-year journey
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Live Blog
Advertisement