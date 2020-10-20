IRCTC to run Karnataka’s Golden Chariot train from January 2021; here are the packages

Golden Chariot commenced operations in 2008, as a joint initiative between the state government and the Railway ministry.

A luxury train for tourists, the Golden Chariot, is all set to restart operations from January 2021. The train will be run by Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), the tourism arm of Indian Railways.

The train was handed over to the IRCTC for operational and marketing purposes by the Karnataka Tourism Department in January 2020. According to IRCTC, the tours will commence from Bengaluru and cover places in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala before returning to Bengaluru. The IRCTC has introduced three packages to tourists.

Pride of Karnataka package includes a 6 night-7 day itinerary covering visits to Bandipur National Park, Mysore, Halebid, Chikamangalur, Aihole, Pattadakal, Hampi and Goa.

Jewels of South package is the 6 night-7 day itinerary covers a visit to Mysore, Hampi, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad, Kumarakom and Cochin and ‘Glimpses of Karnataka’ is a short 3 night-4 day itinerary covering Bandipur, Mysore and Hampi.

The operations of the only luxury train in South India had to be suspended last year due to heavy losses by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), which was then running it.

It consists of 18 coaches with as many as 44 guest rooms, having a capacity of 84 guests in total. Each cabin is equipped with various features, including a small wardrobe, vanity desk, LCD TV, electric sockets for recharging batteries and a private washroom.

Earlier, the train ran two tours — ‘Pride of South’, a 7-night journey to places like Bengaluru, Kabini, Mysuru, Hassan, Hampi, Badami, and Goa, and the ‘Southern Splendour’, also a 7-night trip to places like Bengaluru, Chennai, Mahabalipuram, Puducherry, Thanjavur, Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kovalam, and Kochi.

Besides the Golden Chariot train, IRCTC also operates the popular Maharajas’ Express luxury train.

