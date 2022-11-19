Iranian woman in Bengaluru seeks public support against human rights violations back home

While Iran is facing massive internal turmoil with women riding the anti-hijab wave and demanding freedom, in Bengaluru, Niko is trying hard to drum up support for the protesters in the frontline fighting against the authoritarian regime.

Married to a Bengaluru man, Niko, a theatre artist grabbed the eyeballs in the last three days in Bengaluru’s Church Street after she staged a silent demonstration in solidarity with the protesters, especially women who are fighting for “freedom” in Iran.

In a symbolic gesture, Niko draped in a cotton dupatta, tied her hands to a pole and sat in silence to raise awareness against the state of affairs in Iran. This is to recall the death of a young Baloch named Khudanoor Lajai who was seriously injured during anti-regime protests in Zahedan, capital of Sistan-Balochistan. He later died because the Iranian regime’s hospital refused him treatment.

She also displayed a photo of an Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini, also known as Jina Amini, who died in a hospital in Tehran, Iran under suspicious circumstances. Amini was arrested by the Guidance Patrol, the religious morality police of Iran’s government, for not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards.

Niko said that while hijab is not the focal point of protests, people are demanding for freedom and human rights. Niko also went around talking to people on Church Street about the crisis in Iran and said she felt “hurt” when many of them did not pay attention to the real crisis of Iran, instead just thought that hijab was the only issue brewing in the country.

“Very few people are paying attention to the violence inflicted on protesters in Iran. My demonstration is not just about opposing the hijab practice being forced upon women but against the human rights violation taking place in the form of a crackdown on protestors who are demanding freedom, dignity and peace in the country. As a human, my concern was these protesters are being executed for standing up for their rights. I am not sure if I will be alive when I get back to my country, hence, I wanted to do my bit in creating awareness and standing in solidarity with my countrymen during these stifling times,” said the 30-year-old who also walked from Mysore Palace to Bangalore Palace to seek support from Indians. She is now planning to expand her campaign in Pune in the coming weeks.