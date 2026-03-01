Iran-Israel war: Flights disrupted, 150 students stranded in Dubai; Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces helpline for Kannadigas

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The US-Israel attacks on Iran and the counterstrikes by the Islamic Republic in West Asia have affected the flight schedule in Karnataka.
Mangaluru airport authorities Saturday informed that following the announcement of airspace closure by Iran, several flights headed to the state from Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Dammam international airports have been cancelled.
Due to the escalation of conflict in West Asia, 37 flights to and from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were cancelled on Sunday alone.
Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) authorities posted on X, “Due to the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East, some international flights are experiencing schedule changes. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to BLR Airport. To support passengers, a dedicated help desk is being set up at the Kerbside (Level 3) of Terminal 2 to assist travellers with information and guidance. We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with airlines and relevant authorities to ensure smooth passenger movement and minimise inconvenience.”
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government would start a helpline for Kannadigas stranded in the Middle East. He added that about 32 people from Ballari were stranded in Dubai alone. Even Ballari city MLA Nara Bharath Reddy is currently stranded in Dubai.
Siddaramaiah said on X, “In light of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the Government of Karnataka is treating with utmost seriousness the safety and well-being of Kannadigas residing in the Middle East, including Israel, the UAE, Iran, and Qatar. I have held consultations with the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi and directed that all necessary and proactive measures be undertaken to safeguard our people.
“Given the suspension of air services in several countries in the region, those unable to return to India and currently in conflict-affected areas are earnestly advised to relocate to safer zones at the earliest. I have instructed officials to operationalise a dedicated helpline from tomorrow (Sunday) to assist affected families. I urge family members not to panic if communication with their loved ones is temporarily disrupted.
“Please be assured that the safety of every Kannadiga is our foremost priority, and coordinated efforts are already underway in close liaison with the authorities concerned…”
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said Sunday, “We have come to know that many students have gone there (Dubai), particularly 150 students from Chikkaballapur district, for some vacation and other work. We will try to reach them and see what we can do best in terms of helping them.
“We have not seen such developments since the Second World War. Now, countries are targeting one another, and this should not escalate in the interest of humanity.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram