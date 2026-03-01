Iran-Israel war: Flights disrupted, 150 students stranded in Dubai; Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces helpline for Kannadigas

The US-Israel attacks on Iran and the counterstrikes by the Islamic Republic in West Asia have affected the flight schedule in Karnataka.

Mangaluru airport authorities Saturday informed that following the announcement of airspace closure by Iran, several flights headed to the state from Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Dammam international airports have been cancelled.

Due to the escalation of conflict in West Asia, 37 flights to and from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were cancelled on Sunday alone.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) authorities posted on X, “Due to the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East, some international flights are experiencing schedule changes. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before proceeding to BLR Airport. To support passengers, a dedicated help desk is being set up at the Kerbside (Level 3) of Terminal 2 to assist travellers with information and guidance. We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with airlines and relevant authorities to ensure smooth passenger movement and minimise inconvenience.”