IPS officer’s wedding gifts worth Rs 1 lakh stolen during Bengaluru reception

Wedding gifts worth over Rs 1 lakh received by a 2021-batch IPS officer have allegedly been stolen at a reception held in a Bengaluru hotel.

IPS officer Dr Melvyn Varghese (29) has complained to police that a Fossil watch, envelopes, a hand bag and other items received as gifts went missing during his wedding reception at the Shangri La hotel in central Bengaluru on January 14.

The officer has blamed an employee of a decorator hired for the event as the possible suspect in the disappearance of the gifts.

The Bengaluru police are investigating the theft and looking at clues from the venue to identify the culprit.

Dr Varghese, who studied in the UAE, cleared the Union Public Service Commission exam in 2018. He is undergoing police training and yet to be allotted a cadre.