IPS officer stages sit-in outside home of ex-wife, also a cop

According to reports, the IPS couple had served together in Chhattisgarh before transfer to Karnataka. (Photo for representation) According to reports, the IPS couple had served together in Chhattisgarh before transfer to Karnataka. (Photo for representation)

An IPS officer in Bengaluru staged a protest near the house of his ex-wife, also an IPS officer, on Sunday, accusing her of not allowing him to meet their children.

Arun Rangarajan, serving as the superintendent of police, Internal Security Division (ISD) -Kalaburagi, sat on the footpath in front of Ilakkiya Karunakaran’s Vasanthnagar house from around 5:30pm till late night.

Karunakaran currently holds a DCP rank.

“I came to Bengaluru to attend a meeting and took leave for a day to meet my kids. But when I visited my ex-wife’s house, unfortunately, she did not allow me to meet my son and daughter. She sent women Home Guards to push me off the premises,” Arun Rangarajan told the media.

According to reports, the couple had served together in Chhattisgarh before transfer to Karnataka. They got divorced in 2015. They have a son and a daughter.

On Sunday, senior police officers had to come to the spot and speak to Arun. He finally stopped the protest late night.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd