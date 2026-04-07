Rs 5,000 ticket for Rs 50,000: 11 held for black marketing during RCB-CSK IPL match in Bengaluru

The Special Enquiry Squad of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested 11 persons for allegedly selling Indian Premier League tickets in the black market at inflated prices during the high-profile clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the police said Tuesday.

The crackdown was carried out on April 5, leading to the registration of seven cases across Cubbon Park and Chamarajapet police station limits. Police said they seized 28 tickets of varying denominations, eight mobile phones and digital evidence, with the total value estimated at Rs 4.53 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Harsha, Vinay, Likhit, Puneeth, Dinesh Rao, Manjunatha, Mohan, Yuvraj, Supriya, Nithin, Jagadisha and Sathyanarayana. Police said they were operating in smaller groups, often independently, but using similar methods to source and resell tickets.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the accused were part of a black-market network where tickets purchased in bulk were resold at steep premiums.

“Some people purchase tickets in bulk and advertise them for resale. In some cases, a Rs 5,000 ticket is being sold for as much as Rs 50,000. In this crackdown, we have arrested 11 accused from Bengaluru involved in such activities,” he said.

Proxy accounts and password sharing

According to senior police officers, the accused procured tickets through multiple online links, the source of which is still under investigation. Using these links, they booked tickets not just in their own names but also in the names of friends and family members to bypass booking limits.

Officials said the accused would then hoard these tickets and release them closer to match day, when demand peaked, allowing them to sell at significantly higher prices. Tickets with a face value of Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000 were allegedly resold for anywhere between Rs 20,000 and RS 50,000.

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Instead of directly transferring tickets, which is restricted under the system, the accused often shared login credentials or passwords with buyers. This allowed the end user to access and download the ticket closer to match time, effectively bypassing transfer restrictions.

A senior police officer said the accused relied heavily on WhatsApp groups, screenshots and direct messages to advertise tickets and coordinate sales. “They were purchasing tickets through different links, the source of which is yet to be ascertained. These were bought in bulk using multiple identities and later sold at several times the original price,” the officer said.

The police added that at least one of the groups had been previously involved in similar activities.

M-ticketing system adds traceability, curbs black market

Officials said the IPL’s mobile-based ‘M-ticketing’ system is proving to be a key tool in identifying and curbing illegal ticket sales. Under this system, each ticket is digitally linked to the buyer’s mobile number and transaction details, making the purchase fully traceable.

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Tickets are not freely transferable and are made available for download only a few hours before the match, typically around four hours prior. This limited access window significantly reduces opportunities for advance resale. Additionally, there is a cap on the number of tickets per person, usually two, to prevent bulk buying.

A senior police officer explained that each M-ticket becomes valid only when a unique QR code is generated, which is tied to the original buyer’s identity. The ticket can only be opened and accessed through a passcode sent to the buyer. Even if fraudsters attempt to forward the same ticket to multiple people, the system ensures that the QR code is deactivated after the first entry, preventing duplicates from being used at the stadium.

The system also leaves behind a comprehensive digital trail, including booking details, phone numbers, chat records, and payment histories, that police can use to trace the original purchaser and establish links in the resale chain.

By combining real-time verification, limited access, and traceable digital records, M-ticketing makes large-scale black-market activity difficult and enables law enforcement to act swiftly against offenders.