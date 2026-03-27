IPL 2026: Heading to RCB’s opener? Here’s the parking plan as Chinnaswamy stadium turns fortress

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With the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to kick off in Bengaluru on Saturday, the police have announced extensive security measures at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, deploying nearly 2,000 police personnel, including seven special squads.
The decision comes in the wake of last year’s stampede tragedy that led to the deaths of 11 people outside the stadium.
Seemant Kumar Singh, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, said on Thursday that mock drills were conducted on March 23 and March 26. “Police, fire and emergency services, civil defence, and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials took part in the drills. Improvements have been made, and remaining measures will be completed by Saturday,” Singh said.
Seven squads comprising 15-20 policemen will be deployed around the stadium to enforce the ticketing system and prevent loitering. Nine designated holding areas have been created inside the stadium: the largest is the KSCA B ground, which can accommodate 5,000 people at a time.
Following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) directed by the Karnataka High Court, the Karnataka State Cricket Association and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have also introduced artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and predict crowd management.
“We will have a real-time alert and stand-specific crowd counts to aid monitoring. The CCTV feeds will also be accessible by the Bengaluru city police commissioner’s office for real-time monitoring,” Rajesh Menon, RCB CEO, said.
RCB, the defending champions, will play all but two of their home matches in Bengaluru. While their first match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, the next match in Bengaluru is against Chennai Super Kings on April 5.
Parking prohibitions
The Bengaluru traffic police have issued vehicle parking restrictions on March 28 and April 5 around the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in view of the IPL matches.
Parking will be prohibited at:
* On both sides of Queens Road, from Balekundri Circle to Queens Circle, and from Queens Circle to CTO Junction
* On MG Road, from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle, and from Queens Road to Anil Kumble Junction, on both sides of the road
* Link Road, from MG Road to Cubbon Road
* Raj Bhavan Road, T Chowdaiah Road, and Race Course Road
* On both sides of Central Street Road
* On Cubbon Road, from CTO Circle to Dickenson Road Junction, on both sides. Further, from Kamaraj Road Junction to Dickenson Road Junction on Cubbon Road, parking of all vehicles except BMTC buses is prohibited
* On St Mark’s Road, from Cash Pharmacy Junction to Anil Kumble Circle
* On Museum Road, from MG Road to St Mark’s Road and up to Ashirvadam Circle
* On Kasturba Road, from Queens Circle to Hudson Circle, and on Mallya Hospital Road from Siddalingaiah Circle to RRM R Circle
* Inside Cubbon Park: King Road, in front of Press Club, in front of Bal Bhavan, and Fountain Road
* On Lavelle Road, from Queens Circle to Vittal Mallya Road Junction
* On Vittal Mallya Road, from Siddalingaiah Circle to Bishop Cotton Girls’ School on St Mark’s Road
Parking spaces
* St Joseph’s Indian High School Ground, Siddalingaiah Circle
* St Joseph’s European School Ground, Museum Road
* Freedom Park MLCP
* Garuda Mall parking area
* First floor of Shivajinagar Bus Stand
* U B City parking place
Entry and exit arrangements at the stadium
* Gates E-1 to E-3 and Gates E-18, E-19, E-22 & E-23 are located on Cubbon Road and can be used for entry
* Gates E-11 to E-17 are located on Link Road and can be accessed from Anil Kumble Circle and BRV Circle
* Entry is available at Gates E-05 and E-08 on Queens Road, while exit is permitted only through Gates E-09 and E-9A
* Gate E-10 on Queens Road is reserved for players, support staff, stadium authorities, and VIPs
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