IPL 2026: Heading to RCB’s opener? Here’s the parking plan as Chinnaswamy stadium turns fortress

RCB, the defending champions, will play all but two of their home matches in Bengaluru. (Express Photo)

With the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to kick off in Bengaluru on Saturday, the police have announced extensive security measures at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, deploying nearly 2,000 police personnel, including seven special squads.

The decision comes in the wake of last year’s stampede tragedy that led to the deaths of 11 people outside the stadium.

Seemant Kumar Singh, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, said on Thursday that mock drills were conducted on March 23 and March 26. “Police, fire and emergency services, civil defence, and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials took part in the drills. Improvements have been made, and remaining measures will be completed by Saturday,” Singh said.