Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Invest Karnataka 2022: Government signs MoUs worth Rs 5.20 lakh crore

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka was the only state to have attracted such a large response from investors following the Covid pandemic.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka was the only state to have attracted such a large response from investors following the Covid pandemic. (File photo)

The Karnataka government on Wednesday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 5.20 lakh crore during the inaugural day of the three-day Invest Karnataka 2022 – Global Investors Meet. This was apart from announcements made by some industry leaders assuring investment in the state.

Seven companies invested Rs 2.9 lakh crore in the ‘Manufacturing – Green Hydrogen and Derivatives’ sector. The investors in this sector were ACME (Rs 51,865 crore), ReNew and ABC (both Rs 50,000 crore each), Avaada (Rs 45,000 crore) and JSW (Rs 43,470 crore), among others.

MoUs worth Rs 1.29 lakh crore were signed under the ‘Renewable Energy’ sector with Vedanta assuring Rs 80,000 crore investment.

Under the ‘Manufacturing – Sunrise’ sector, the Karnataka government signed agreements worth Rs 47,475 crore with seven companies. The companies that signed these agreements are involved in developing electronic system design and manufacturing.

While MoUs worth Rs 25,024 crore were signed with six companies in the core manufacturing sectors such as mining, iron, steel and cement, MoUs worth Rs 22,906 crore were signed with nine companies under the e-mobility, aerospace and defence categories, among others. Similarly, MoUs worth Rs 4,705 crore were signed with companies related to FMCG, sugar, biofuel and optical systems industries.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that though the Karnataka government had projected an investment of Rs 5 lakh crore at the summit, it is now expected to exceed Rs 7.15 lakh crore.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka was the only state to have attracted such a large response from investors following the Covid pandemic. “We see that along with recovery from the pandemic in Karnataka, our economy recovered much faster,” he said.

The state, he said, was working to ensure better policies and an ecosystem. “We are a forward-looking policy state,” he said, listing policies on semiconductors, electronic vehicles and India’s first policy on research and development.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 03:21:24 pm
