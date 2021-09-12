Introduce NCC as general elective course under NEP: DG Tarun Kumar Aich

Director general of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich has proposed the introduction of the youth development movement as an elective course in the curriculum under the new National Education Policy (NEP).

The DG noted that NCC is already included as a general elective subject in about 2,100 colleges. “There is an intense desire among youth to be part of the NCC and they want NCC to be part of the curriculum. If this happens, NCC will get the importance, which it has not got yet,” he said in Bengaluru.

Lt Gen Aich added that NCC was otherwise considered an extracurricular activity noting that circulars issued by the University Grant Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and other education bodies had directed that NCC should be accepted as a general elective subject.

“A lot of work has been done in taking various universities, colleges, and schools to implement the NEP. Now, the issue needs to be pursued vigorously for the successful implementation,” he said in his visit to the NCC Directorate of Karnataka & Goa.

During the visit, he inaugurated the first 0.22 rifle simulator of NCC which has been set up at NCC Group HQ ‘B’ at Cunningham Road and also awarded the DG NCC Commendation Cards and Medallions to the meritorious cadets for their sterling performance during the year, a press note from the Bengaluru Defence PRO read.

Further, he added that the NCC is planning to establish an alumni association that includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani among other notable members.