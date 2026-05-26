Interstate drug racket using international courier routes busted in Bengaluru, 4 arrested

The police said the network was under sustained surveillance after inputs from customs officials flagged suspicious consignments (Image generated using AI).

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has busted an interstate drug trafficking network allegedly using international courier services to smuggle narcotic substances into Bengaluru, arresting four people in two separate operations and seizing drugs worth nearly Rs 2.40 crore, the police said Tuesday.

The police said the accused were sourcing banned narcotics from abroad and sending them into India through parcels routed via the international courier wing of the India Post.

Addressing the media Tuesday, Seemanth Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, said the network was under sustained surveillance after inputs from customs officials flagged suspicious consignments arriving at the Kempegowda International postal facility.