Interstate drug racket using international courier routes busted in Bengaluru, 4 arrested

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The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has busted an interstate drug trafficking network allegedly using international courier services to smuggle narcotic substances into Bengaluru, arresting four people in two separate operations and seizing drugs worth nearly Rs 2.40 crore, the police said Tuesday.
The police said the accused were sourcing banned narcotics from abroad and sending them into India through parcels routed via the international courier wing of the India Post.
Addressing the media Tuesday, Seemanth Kumar Singh, Commissioner of Police, said the network was under sustained surveillance after inputs from customs officials flagged suspicious consignments arriving at the Kempegowda International postal facility.
“In one of the cases, three international parcels were intercepted based on specific intelligence. On examination, we recovered 3.312 kg of Hydro Ganja concealed inside, valued at around Rs 1.16 crore in the illegal market,” the Singh said.
The police arrested Kiran Kumar Samar Ali and Ithahas Khureshi in connection with the seizure. A case has been registered at the Kempegowda Nagar police station, and further investigation is underway to trace the wider supply chain and international links, officers said.
In a separate operation, the Jeevan Bheemanagar police intercepted a Kerala-registered car near Tunnel Road following credible information about drug transportation. During the raid, officers arrested Junaid and Mohammed and recovered 27 grams of MDMA and 1.272 kg of ganja, along with the vehicle used for trafficking. The seized contraband in this case is estimated at around Rs 4 lakh.
The police said the combined value of narcotics seized in both operations stands at approximately Rs 2.40 crore.
“The investigation is focused on identifying the larger interstate and international network behind these consignments and the persons financing and coordinating the supply chain,” a senior police officer said.
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