Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

International trade fair on millets and organics to kick off from January 20

During a press conference Thursday, B C Patil, minister of agriculture, unveiled the website for the fourth edition of the international trade fair.

B C Patil, minister of agriculture, unveiling the website for the fourth edition of the international trade fair during a press conference on Thursday (Express)

By Subhashini Ramasamy 

The fourth edition of the Millets & Organics – International Trade Fair 2023 is all set to kick off from January 20. The two-day fair scheduled to take place at Tripuravasini Palace Ground is organised by the department of agriculture in collaboration with Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation Limited (KAPPEC) and International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture (ICCOA).

The fair will feature an exhibition with over 300 stalls of more than 110 companies and an international pavilion with organisations from various countries.

Further, there will be an international conference on ‘Millets, Organic and Natural Farming: Opportunities Amidst Challenges’. The fair will also host a workshop to get farmers introduced to beneficial scientific developments in the organics, millets and natural farming sectors, the minister said.

Additionally, there will be buyer-seller meets that aim to connect the wholesale and bulk buyers across India directly with the farmers and producers to facilitate trade deals and new market opportunities, including exports. The fair will also host the Karnataka pavilion which will showcase the smart agricultural practices and policies of the state and a vast food court comprising millets and organic delicacies.

Officials of the organising committee also announced that as a precursor to the fair, there will be a walkathon held on January 14 at Cubbon Park to raise awareness on millets, organics and natural farming.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 22:44 IST
