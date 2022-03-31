International departures increase to 25 each day at Bengaluru airport

With the resumption of international flights to and from India, the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has been witnessing 25 daily international departures on a daily basis which is a significant increase from the earlier 10 each day. The airport has reinstated more than 90 per cent routes of the pre-Covid times, said Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the airport, Thursday.

“With the gradual increase in international operations, Bengaluru Airport’s route network is expected to further augment with the resumption of routes and additional flights to cater to the demand,” said BIAL.

Currently, Bengaluru airport is connected to 21 international destinations in 17 countries operating through 24 airlines. “The Airport will be adding newer routes later this year to Seattle (American Airlines) and will be strengthening its existing route to San Francisco (Air India) with United Airlines set to launch weekly flights in October, connecting the world’s two biggest tech hubs – Bengaluru and San Francisco,” said an official of BIAL.

To address the expected increase in passenger traffic and make the airport experience more seamless, BIAL has deployed automation-enabled technology at various checkpoints such as terminal entry, check-in, security check, immigration and customs. “The existing technology, such as self-baggage drops, smart security lane with automated tray retrieval system, along with other contactless technology will further improve the overall airport experience,” BIAL added.

“Delivering superior customer experience and consistently improving operational efficiency has become a strategic priority as passenger volumes are expected to grow over the next few months. The timely announcement of the resumption of international flight operations ahead of the busy summer travel season has set a positive tone for the industry. With continuous infrastructure development and technology integrations, BLR Airport is well prepared to handle larger passenger volumes,” said Hari Marar, MD and CEO, BIAL.

Air travel recovery is expected to be faster following the resumption of international operations. “While passenger traffic recovery in calendar year 2021 was only 19% (vs pre-Covid calendar year 2019) due to travel restrictions and cross-border entry, it is expected to grow steadily in the coming months, driven by the strong high-yielding leisure and business travel demand from the city of Bengaluru,” BIAL said.



Pre-covid, Bengaluru airport was connected to 25 international destinations, with an average of 40 international departures each day. “Despite the subdued pandemic environment both in 2020 as well as 2021, Airport achieved some significant accomplishments in calendar year 2021- Air India’s bi-weekly, non-stop Bengaluru-San Francisco flight, becoming the first Airport in South and Central India to have a non-stop connectivity to North America, Japan Airlines weekly flights to Tokyo Narita, United Airlines and American Airlines announced flight operations to Bengaluru Airport despite the pandemic (flights are expected to start later this year),” BIAL said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the domestic passenger traffic recovery has been promising with the recovery of more than 80 per cent traffic compared to pre-Covid levels, especially during the first three weeks of March this year, according to BIAL.

“The domestic Air Traffic Movement (ATM) recovery has been close to 90 per cent of the pre-Covid levels and is expected to grow further in the coming weeks,” the statement added.

“Despite the restrictions on international travel and subdued traffic growth in the past two years, Bengaluru Airport has established itself as a transfer hub for South India. Bengaluru Airport has the strongest connectivity in South India, connecting to 74 domestic destinations. Share of flights to non-metro routes have shown a considerable increase from 58% (pre-Covid) to 63% in CY 2021. Moreover, between Q1 and Q4 of 2021, passenger traffic from non-metro routes has increased by 27%, indicating strong demand between Bengaluru and these points,” BIAL said.