International Day Against Drug Abuse: Karnataka Police to burn substances worth Rs 50 crore

An event was organised by Karnataka Police on Saturday on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. (Express Photo)

Karnataka Police has decided to burn drugs worth Rs 50 crore on Saturday to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The drugs, seized in the last 12 months, include ganja, poppy, brown sugar, opium, heroin, hashish, charas, cocaine, MDMA powder, MDMA tablets, amphetamine and LSD strips.

According to Karnataka DGP & IGP Praveen Sood, “The department has obtained permission from the Karnataka state pollution control board to burn the drugs. The commissioner of police and superintendent in districts will oversee this.”

He added, “Last year, our department targeted peddlers and caught many who were involved in drug trafficking. We were able to analyse the supply chain and get into the darknet where drug dealings take place nowadays. Apart from Bengaluru, a large number of narcotic substances were seized from districts like Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Udupi.”

The state police department, in the last one year, has registered 4,066 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), leading to seizure worth more than Rs 50 crore and the arrest of 5,291 people across the state.