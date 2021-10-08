‘Is loving someone from another religion a crime in this country?’ asks mother of man killed over interfaith relationship

“Did my son commit any crime? All he did was love a girl of another religion. Is that a crime in this country?” These were the words of a woman whose 24-year-old son was murdered allegedly by members of a right-wing outfit who, according to the police, were paid in lakhs by the parents of the woman he was in love with. The incident took place on September 28 in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

Najima Shaikh’s reaction Friday came after she learnt that 10 persons, including the woman’s parents, were arrested for the murder of his son Arbaz Aftab Mullah.

Najima, a school teacher, broke down after she heard the news of the arrests and told The Indian Express that two days before the murder, she and Arbaz were called for a “compromise meeting”. “When we met them (September 26), we had told them that he would not speak to the girl again but they took his life.”

Najima lost her husband, a tailor by profession, three years ago. Despite being a teacher at Khanapur where she is also constructing a house, she was forced to move to Belagavi fearing for Arbaz’s life as there were frequent threats.

She also said Pundalika Maharaj, the head of the right-wing outfit — Rama Sene Hindustan — and his gang had extorted huge sums of money from her son over the years in order to “protect” him. “I want to ask, what did Pundalika or even the parents of the girl get from killing my son?” Najima said inconsolably.

Najima’s eldest daughter stays in London with her husband and was unable to come for her brother’s last rites. Najima said, “She is eight months pregnant and is unable to travel. She is suffering every minute after losing her brother.”

Although the police are yet to arrive at the figure of money extorted from Arbaz, Najima said it runs into several lakhs. On the day of the murder, Arbaz is suspected to have paid Rs 75,000 to Pundalika by selling his car. Pundalika, president of the outfit’s Khanapur taluk unit, has multiple cases of extortion lodged against him.

Explaining the alleged extortion, Najima said, “I had taken a loan of Rs 15 lakh from the bank and Arbaz had transferred around Rs 14 lakh to his (Pundalika) account, stating he would oversee the construction of the house in Khanapur. While the money from the account was getting deducted, nothing was really happening on the ground. Eventually, I realised he was being extorted by Pundalika and his gang.”

She added, “He was fearful and was ready to do anything in order to defuse threats and they took advantage of it. I told my daughter who then took the responsibility of the construction works without involving Arbaz. He never answered when I asked him what he did with the money.”

When Najima and Arbaz met Pundalika, she said the latter took a payment of Rs 7,000 through a digital wallet and demanded more money.

President of the Sri Ram Sena Hindustan in Belagavi district, Ramanath Konduskar, distanced himself from Pundalika, saying it were his personal dealings and the outfit does not encourage killings or any unlawful activities.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “We are against killing but I feel Pundalika has been targeted because he became famous for his works during the Covid-19 situation. Our organisation never promotes killings or extortions as alleged.”