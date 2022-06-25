Intel India opens new state-of-the-art design & engineering centre in Bengaluru

Intel India Friday announced the expansion of its design and engineering footprint in India with the unveiling of a new state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru. The new centre can accommodate 2,000 employees and will help advance cutting-edge design and engineering work in client, data centre, IoT, graphics, artificial intelligence, and automotive segments.

Spread across 4.53 lakh sq. ft, the new design and engineering centre is spread across two towers at Ecospace Business Park, with each tower consisting of G+5 floors. One floor is dedicated to high tech R&D labs for silicon design and validation purposes.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union minister of state for electronics and IT, skill development and entrepreneurship, said, “In order to enable India’s aspiration to become a trillion-dollar digital economy by 2025, it is imperative for the country to accelerate the pace of digitalization with focus on innovation and engineering excellence across semiconductor product design, including hardware and software.”

The inauguration of Intel’s new state-of-the-art design facility in Bengaluru is a “testament of its commitment to contribute towards bolstering India’s technology leadership”, the minister added.

As Intel’s largest design and engineering centre outside the US, Intel India plays a strategic role in the company’s growth. “With significant contributions to Intel’s technology and product leadership, Intel India continues to accelerate innovation in design and engineering. This new state-of-the-art centre in Bengaluru offers an amazing environment for our employees to innovate while they enjoy the energetic and collaborative vibes in the workplace. This also helps in furthering our contributions and capabilities across leadership products that enable customers’ innovation and growth,” Nivruti Rai, country head of Intel India and vice president of Intel Foundry Services said.