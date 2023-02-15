Won’t tolerate insult to Dr B R Ambedkar: Karnataka Minister J C Madhuswamy

In the wake of an objectionable play in a private deemed-to-be-university in the city recently, the Karnataka government on Wednesday said it will not tolerate any insult to the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar.

During zero hour in the Karnataka Assembly, JD(S) legislator Dr K Annadani raised the issue of the play allegedly demeaning Dr Ambedkar.

“The government has taken action by arresting some people. Such an insult to Ambedkar is unacceptable. Remove the ‘deemed university’ status and withdraw all the facilities given to the educational institution,” Annadani said and trooped to the well of the House.

Replying to him, the state Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said, “the government is not in a position to tolerate it. If the management’s role is found then certainly action will be taken.”

Also Read | Karnataka Congress accuses BJP govt of floating tenders at inflated rates to fund upcoming polls

On repeated insistence seeking removal of deemed-to-be-university status, Madhuswamy said the government will not yield to whatever was asked for in the House.

Annadani alleged the professor and the dean of the university must be held accountable as they knew about the play when the rehearsal was happening.

The skit that was performed by the students of the Jain (Deemed-to-be) university at a college festival recently, purportedly contained offensive references mocking Dr Ambedkar and Dalits, the portion of which was widely shared on social media. Nine persons including seven students have been arrested in this connection.