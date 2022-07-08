Karnataka: Instagram user booked for posts on Kodava community women, goddess Cauvery

A first information report was registered at the Madikeri town police station in Kodagu district of Karnataka against an Instagram user after members of the Kodava community complained over his “malicious, derogatory and inflammatory” posts about the women of the community and goddess Cauvery.

Another complaint, filed at Bengaluru’s High Ground police station by the Bengaluru Kodava Samaja on Thursday over the social media posts, was transferred to the Madikeri police station.

The Madikeri police booked Instagram user Muhammad Asfak under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language,) Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and Section 505ii (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity).

Members of the Kodava community have demanded the immediate arrest of the man. The Madikeri police are investigating the case, said Kodagu police officials.