Inspired by Kannada movie, two use dummy pistol to rob; arrested

It was literally out of a movie scene when a 28-year-old man purchased a dummy pistol and allegedly used it to target women passengers on trains, and rob them according to railway police.

The man was inspired from a recent Kannada movie where a popular actor used to wield a gun to rob people. After the three such incidents, the Bengaluru City Railway Police arrested two suspects — Ravi Singh, a native from Bihar and Sandeep, who hails from Uttar Pradesh —and recovered items worth Rs 3 lakh from them.

A police officer said, “Singh, who is the prime accused, has been living in the city for more than 10 years and could understand and talk in Kannada fluently.”

He told the police that he was inspired by a Kannada film after which he purchased a fake gun and plotted the train robberies. “We recorded his statement and further investigations are on,” the police officer added.

According to police, the accused would barge into trains which stopped at railway crossings at night. They allegedly threatened passengers with a fake gun and robbed their gold, valuables and cash.

Cops finally arrested them after they received a tipoff that the accused would be visiting a pawnbroker to pledge the gold.