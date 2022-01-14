Karnataka: Inspector on bail in Rs 5-lakh bribery case gets rousing welcome

A suspended police sub-inspector released on bail in a Rs 5-lakh bribery case has been given a grand welcome in his home town of Kottur in Karnataka.

Nagappa H, who had been with the Kottur town police station in Vijayanagara, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in December 2021 for allegedly demanding a Rs 5-lakh bribe over a sand mining issue.

After his release from Vijayanagar district jail on bail, Nagappa received a grand welcome in the district on Wednesday evening. As he reached the Kottur town in a car, flowers were showered on him, loud music playing in the background.

A police officer said that though there was no rule against according a grand reception to a bailed accused, Nagappa and 12 others were booked for violating Covid protocol, under Sections 143, 188, 268 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 5 of the Karnataka Epidemic Act.