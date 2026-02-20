US Indo-Pacific commander caps 5-day India tour with visit to ADA, NFTC in Bengaluru

US Admiral Samuel J Paparo (fourth from left) during his India tour. (Special Arrangement)

Admiral (Adm) Samuel J Paparo, the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command (US INDOPACOM), completed a five-day visit to India Thursday.

Adm Paparo capped the five-day visit to the country, which began on February 14, with a tour of the Aeronautical Development Agency – which is developing India’s fifth-generation AMCA fighter plane – and the National Flight Test Center in Bengaluru.

The visit of the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command was intended “to collaborate on US-India shared security interests and to strengthen the nations’ close military ties,” said a report on the US Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).

The US INDOPACOM commander’s visit to India also included stops in New Delhi and Chandimandir in Haryana.