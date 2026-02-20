US Indo-Pacific commander caps 5-day India tour with visit to ADA, NFTC in Bengaluru

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruUpdated: Feb 20, 2026 12:41 PM IST
US NavyUS Admiral Samuel J Paparo (fourth from left) during his India tour. (Special Arrangement)
Admiral (Adm) Samuel J Paparo, the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command (US INDOPACOM), completed a five-day visit to India Thursday.

Adm Paparo capped the five-day visit to the country, which began on February 14, with a tour of the Aeronautical Development Agency – which is developing India’s fifth-generation AMCA fighter plane – and the National Flight Test Center in Bengaluru.

The visit of the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command was intended “to collaborate on US-India shared security interests and to strengthen the nations’ close military ties,” said a report on the US Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).

The US INDOPACOM commander’s visit to India also included stops in New Delhi and Chandimandir in Haryana.

“While in New Delhi, Paparo met with senior Indian defense officials, including Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff of India, and Adm Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff of India. These discussions centered on areas of mutual interest, including India’s contributions to safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” the DVIDS report said.

“In Chandimandir, Paparo visited India’s Western Command alongside US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor to discuss operational security dynamics along India’s western and northern fronts,” the report added.

“As a key Quad partner, India works alongside the United States, Japan, and Australia to strengthen maritime, economic, and technology security in response to growing regional challenges. Recently, the Quad participated in a field training exercise that advanced the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network (IPLN), enhancing regional cooperation and operational readiness,” the report further said.

