Inquiry ordered after viral video of rowdy-sheeter honouring cop inside Bengaluru police station

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The Bengaluru police Tuesday ordered an inquiry after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing a rowdy-sheeter and his associates felicitating a police inspector of the RT Nagar police station inside the station premises.
In the video, the inspector is seen being honoured by the rowdy-sheeter and members of his group within the police station premises. However, there is no clarity on when the alleged incident occurred, and it has yet to be officially verified.
B S Nemagoud, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said the probe has been assigned to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Yeshwantpur sub-division, who has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report. “Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.
Sources, however, indicated that the clip may be old and may have been circulated with malicious intent. There is also speculation within the department that it could be part of an attempt to have the inspector transferred from the station.
The development comes days after a protest was held against an inspector in Devanahalli earlier this month, during which a pro-Kannada organisation alleged bribery and interference in civil disputes.
Following a similar incident in the past, M A Saleem, Director General and Inspector General of Police, issued a circular directing personnel to refrain from associating with anti-social elements and habitual offenders.
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