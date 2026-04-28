Inquiry ordered after viral video of rowdy-sheeter honouring cop inside Bengaluru police station

The Bengaluru police Tuesday ordered an inquiry after a video surfaced on social media allegedly showing a rowdy-sheeter and his associates felicitating a police inspector of the RT Nagar police station inside the station premises.

In the video, the inspector is seen being honoured by the rowdy-sheeter and members of his group within the police station premises. However, there is no clarity on when the alleged incident occurred, and it has yet to be officially verified.

B S Nemagoud, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said the probe has been assigned to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Yeshwantpur sub-division, who has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report. “Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.