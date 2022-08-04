scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Bengaluru: Inmates of backward class hostels oppose shift to building 20km from college

The students have got a one-week stay from the Karnataka High Court on the government decision.

Written by Sanath Prasad | Bengaluru |
August 4, 2022 9:22:58 pm
Government hostel students protesting at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against shifting to new facility. (Express photo)

Inmates of hostels run by Karnataka’s Backward Class Welfare Department who have been asked to shift to a new hostel away from where they study got a one-week relief from the high court on Wednesday.

According to department officials, the students from six hostels in Bengaluru North taluk were asked to shift to a new government hostel at Muthugadahalli in Yelahanka taluk, which is a government property. The students said police were called in when they refused to leave the hostels.

A student from the BCM Hostel in RT Nagar complained that the authorities were forcibly asking students to shift. “There is no official announcement from the government or the department on shifting us from RT Nagar to Muthugadahalli. All they have is an ‘unofficial order’, which is merely typed out without any authorisation from government officials. The hostel is 20 km away from the college and it is nearly impossible to report to college or appear for examinations on time. This is on the outskirts of the city and there is no hospital or shops nearby,” said the student, who did not want to be named.

Hemanth N, a final-year B Sc student from Government Science College who stays in the hostel in RT Nagar, said, “We are requesting the authorities to postpone the shifting process until our examination is finished. Most of our exams are scheduled to be completed by September end. The authorities can then shift us from the first week of October. In fact, last week the taluk officers also visited our hostel and tried to take away the cots and beds. But we resisted their action by staging a protest. Running from pillar to post to request the government to put off the shifting process, I have lost at least one week of class.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star feesPremium
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

A department official in the taluk said, “We are expanding our hostel facilities to a new space and the new hostel can accommodate more students. If at all students find it difficult to travel, we will arrange pick-up and drop-off facilities.”

More from Bangalore

Another student complained, “I believe that the new hostel should have been at a shorter distance from my college located in central Bengaluru. But the new facility is at the edge of Bengaluru, where there is poor connectivity. Moreover, they are asking us to shift in the middle of the semester, when our exams are nearing.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 09:22:58 pm

Most Popular

1

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

2

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

3

Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, raise issues

4

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

5

Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav Thackeray pits Anand Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Featured Stories

Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Har Ghar Tiranga: The flag comes home
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Explained: The Earth has recorded its shortest day since the 1960s — why ...
Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie
Mahua to Carla: There's always something about Marie
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul
Mumbai

Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’

Premium
Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill
Explained

Why Govt has withdrawn Personal Data Protection Bill

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Kharge, Goyal spar in RS over ED summons

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
From The NYT

Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

How to tame a beast called cholesterol

How to tame a beast called cholesterol

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement