Injured tiger dies while being shifted for treatment in Karnataka

A five-year-old male tiger in Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve succumbed to his injuries on Friday, days after getting into a fight. Forest officials said the fight had left him in a serious condition.

The tiger was being shifted from Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district to Bannerghatta Rescue Centre in Bengaluru for treatment, when he died en route, said Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director S R Natesh.

“The male tiger was first observed by forest guards on Thursday with injuries on his limbs and forehead. We started the process to trap him and treat his wounds. When efforts to trap the tiger failed, we had to tranquillize him and administer first aid. Then we decided to shift him to Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru for further treatment. But en route, the tiger died near Mysuru,” Natesh said.

Veterinarian Dr Wasim Mirza darted the tiger on Friday and captured it.

The big cat was captured on a camera trap at Antharasanthe wildlife division in 2020.

The carcass of the tiger was immediately taken back to Bandipur for post mortem and last rites were conducted as per protocol.